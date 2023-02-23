The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Lady Cougars basketball team is seen after winning the state 3A semifinal Feb. 22, 2023, at the RP Fund Center in Lakeland. They compete in the state final Feb. 25.
LAKELAND | The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Lady Cougars basketball team will compete in the state championship after a class 3A semifinal victory Feb. 22, 2023, at the RP Fund Center in Lakeland. This is the third return trip to the state finals for the Sarasota team after heartbreaking losses in 2021 and 2022.
The Lady Cougars defeated King’s Academy of West Palm Beach 52-39 in the semifinal, the same team they beat to reach the 2022 final. The Sarasota school livestreamed the games so students could watch it on their lunch breaks. A large group of students is expected to go to the final Feb. 25, against Miami Country Day School — a rematch of the 2021 state final.
The Cougars (21-5) won the last eight games to reach the final. The team’s leading scorers throughout the year are Olivia Davis and Keli Barrett. On Feb. 17, the Mooney team won the regional championships on their home court over Tampa Catholic, earning their berth into the final four for the third consecutive year. The team is seeking its first state championship.
