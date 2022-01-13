SARASOTA | In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced on Jan. 11, 2022, Jordyn Byrd of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota is the 2021-22 Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year.
Jordyn is the first Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Mooney. The award, which recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court.
Jordyn is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year Award to be announced in late January. She joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including USA Volleyball players, such as Foluke Akinradewo, a graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale.
The 6-foot-5 junior outside hitter amassed 551 kills to go with 258 digs, 56 blocks and 25 service aces this past season, leading the Cougars (20-8) to the class 3A state tournament this past season. Byrd also recorded a .463 hitting percentage. A MaxPreps Second Team All-American, she is ranked as the nation’s No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball.com.
Jordyn, who also plays basketball, has volunteered locally on behalf of youth sports programs. She has maintained a 3.72 GPA in the classroom. Although a junior, she has already committed to continuing her athletic and academic career at the University of Texas.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The seleccommittee is comprised of coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Byrd has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of her choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. Byrd is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $3.5 million across more than 1,300 organizations.
Since the program’s inception in 1985, award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators.
To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com or on facebook.com/GatoradePOY, instagram.com/Gatorade and twitter.com/Gatorade.
