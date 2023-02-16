Bishop Verot Model UN

This was the Bishop Verot Catholic High School team from Fort Myers who participated in a Feb. 11, 2023, Model UN Conference at Ave Maria University in Ave Maria.

 COURTESY
Model UN

AVE MARIA  |  A Diocesan-wide Model UN Conference was hosted by Ave Maria University Feb. 11, 2023, in Ave Maria.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass in support of the conference and later observed some of the sessions. During these sessions, the students are placed into committees where, representing a member nation, they discuss, debate and seek to find a resolution to a variety of issues, all of which are currently being discussed at the United Nations in New York.

Model UN Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates Mass for participants in a Model UN Conference at Ave Maria University Feb. 11, 2023, in Ave Maria.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.