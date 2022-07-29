VEN Divino Niño 2

A procession with a statue of the Holy Child Jesus took place before a 43rd anniversary Mass and celebration at Holy Child (Divino Niño) Mission in Bowling Green July 24, 2022.

 BOB REDDY | FC

BOWLING GREEN  |  The faithful of Holy Child (Divino Niño) Mission in Bowling Green celebrated its 43rd anniversary July 24, 2022, with a procession, Mass and fiesta.

This annual observance took on a special meaning this year with the recent completion of extensive repairs and remodeling of the church. This work included a new roof, replacing the flooring, pews, and creating additional space for a cry room and other upgraded touches. The welcoming worship space is befitting of this close-knit Hispanic Catholic community.

VEN Divino Niño 1

Father Oscar Mendoza Moya blesses the newly renovated Holy Child (Divino Niño) Mission in Bowling Green with holy water July 24, 2022.

