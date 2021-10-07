Diocese of Venice Seminarian Jacob Gwynn was conferred to the Ministry of Acolyte Sept. 26, 2021, at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. Principal celebrant was Bishop Luis R. Zarama of Raleigh, North Carolina. As an acolyte, Gwynn is now charged with assisting at the celebration of the Eucharist, purifying the sacred vessels and, when needed, to assist with the distribution of Holy Communion. As part of the Rite, the Bishop placed the paten, which contains the hosts for the celebration of Mass, in the hands of the candidate. He then said, “…take this vessel with bread for the celebration of the Eucharist. Make your life worthy of your service at the table of the Lord and of his Church.”
