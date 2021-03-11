Diocese of Venice Seminarian Daniel Scanlan recives the paten from Archbishop Jorge Carlos Patron Wong, Secretary for Seminaries in the Congregation for Clergy, March 7, 2021. Scanlan joined 31 others who were conferred to the Ministry of Acolyte in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at the Pontifical North American College in Vatican City. (COURTESY | PONTIFICAL NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE)