FORT MYERS  |  In colorful shirts, students from each of the 12 Diocese of Venice middle schools gathered as one group for the first time to pray, to sing, to praise Jesus, and to adore Him in the Blessed Sacrament.

The more than 1,000 junior high students were part of the kick-off event to the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress March 24, 2023, in Fort Myers.

Eucharistic Congress Junior Rally

Bishop Frank J. Dewane greets Catholic middle school students at the March 24, 2023, opening of a rally as part of the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress in Fort Myers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.