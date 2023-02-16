Teresa Tomeo

Teresa Tomeo

Teresa Tomeo will be a featured speaker for the March 25, 2023, Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS  |  Teresa Tomeo, author and Catholic talk show host, is one of the featured speakers at the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress on March 25, 2023, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Luminary Hotel, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers. 

Tomeo is scheduled to speak twice during the Eucharistic Congress. The first talk is titled, “Rediscovering the Eucharist on my Journey,” and the second is “Becoming a True Daughter of the King by Way of the Eucharist.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.