Teresa Tomeo will be a featured speaker for the March 25, 2023, Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS | Teresa Tomeo, author and Catholic talk show host, is one of the featured speakers at the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress on March 25, 2023, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Luminary Hotel, 1375 Monroe St., Fort Myers.
Tomeo is scheduled to speak twice during the Eucharistic Congress. The first talk is titled, “Rediscovering the Eucharist on my Journey,” and the second is “Becoming a True Daughter of the King by Way of the Eucharist.”
In addition to being an author and syndicated Catholic talk show host, Tomeo is also a motivational speaker with decades of experience in television, radio and newspapers. In 2000, she left secular media to start a speaking and communications company, Teresa Tomeo Communications, LLC. Her weekday morning radio program, Catholic Connection, is heard on more than 500 Catholic radio stations worldwide and on the Sirius Satellite Network.
Some may know Tomeo from her frequent appearances on the EWTN TV network, where she co-hosts, The Catholic View for Women. Tomeo has written more than 10 books and is an international speaker, where she addresses media awareness and activism, as well as sharing her reversion to the Catholic Church. She resides in southeastern Michigan with her husband, Deacon Dominick Pastore. They travel the world giving marriage and diaconate couples’ retreats.
The theme for the Diocesan Eucharistic Congress is: “The Word Became Flesh” John 1:14. Bishop Frank J. Dewane said the “Congress is an opportunity for all the faithful of the Diocese to come together as one, to jointly rekindle a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist.”
The event corresponds to the larger, ongoing, National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year revival of devotion to the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist created by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Doors open at 8 a.m. with the opening prayer at 9 a.m. A portion of this event will be in English and Spanish. In addition, the afternoon will include breakout sessions geared toward men and women. There will be a Eucharistic Procession and the day will conclude with Mass at 5 p.m. Registration is requested by March 3 at https://dioceseofvenice.org/eucharistic-congress/.
