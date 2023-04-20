Editor’s note: The following is a message from Bishop Frank Dewane on the feast of St. Mark, the Evangelist. 

Diocese of Venice crest

The crest for the Diocese of Venice in Florida includes a lion next to the Bible, to represent the Gospel of Mark. St. Mark is the patron saint of the diocese.
e20100101T0700--670944.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.