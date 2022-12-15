Inside the damaged St. Isabel Parish church on Sanibel, Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates Mass Dec. 11, 2022, with Pastor Father Edward Martin concelebrating. This was the first Mass at the Parish since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian brought wind and storm surge to the barrier island causing catastrophic damage.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Father Edward Martin greets parishioners following Mass Dec. 11, 2022, the first Mass since Hurricane Ian brought destruction to the island Sept. 28.
BOB REDDY | FC
Inside the damaged St. Isabel Parish church on Sanibel, Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates Mass Dec. 11, 2022, with Pastor Father Edward Martin concelebrating. This was the first Mass at the Parish since Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian brought wind and storm surge to the barrier island causing catastrophic damage.
SANIBEL | The Third Sunday of Advent, Gaudete Sunday or Joyful Sunday, was an appropriate time for the Catholic Mass to return to St. Isabel Parish on Sanibel, after it was forced to close due to damage from Hurricane Ian
Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated the Mass at 10 a.m., Dec. 11, 2022, expressing his prayers that all continue to recover with the grace of the Lord giving them strength. The Bishop added that since the hurricane passed, “Sanibel, and all in Southwest Florida, have been in my prayers. The church is a building, you are the Church, all of you. What is strong is the people who make up the Church.”
The barrier island and the Parish were overwhelmed by storm surge and wind damage from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28, 2022. During the intervening 74 days it was impossible for the Mass to be celebrated, but due to perseverance as the mitigation and recovery proceeded, the “All Clear” was given to open.
Father Edward Martin, Pastor of St. Isabel, concelebrated and was outside of the church as the faithful arrived, greeting many with a heartfelt, “Welcome home!”
Bishop Dewane cited the “desert experience” which is a theme of the readings for the day, recounting saints and prophets who lived in parched lands, with everyday things stripped away. This “desert experience” is being lived daily at the Parish and throughout the island as every building has some form of damage and is in different stages of recovery and/or repair while the landscape is only now slowly returning to its glorious splendor. Simple conveniences are sparce with little open and access to the barrier island still restricted.
“This bleak and dry period will end,” Bishop Dewane said. “Though we will all struggle for a time and our energy will be sapped, we have to allow ourselves to know that the Lord will have us bloom once again. The joy, the energy; all of it will return. It’s an experience that is very Scriptural.”
It is during these difficult times, the Bishop added, that the faithful come to understand and appreciate a radical dependence on God, who gives us the good things in life; the very life we have.
“In that radical dependence, we pay attention, we might get angry, no doubt, but are we grateful for who is still with us and what we still have,” Bishop Dewane said. “Sometimes the healing that takes place following the desert experience takes time. It takes patience to have the desert bloom again around us. It’s only yourselves who can make that happen as instruments of the Lord. It is through the strength I see by your being here this morning as we journey through this desert experience and rely upon the Lord for His goodness and His Grace.”
The smiles on the faces were genuine as many were relieved to have the important faith component as part of the Sanibel recovery.
“It’s so wonderful to be back,” one woman told Father Martin after Mass. “Every part of the world at this latitude is a desert. We are the blooming desert. It was so moving to be here!”
While the parish property is mostly free of debris, evidence of the damage caused by Ian was clear once people entered the church. Mats cover a floor which was stripped bare to the concrete base. The drywall is cut at about the four-foot level throughout. All the damaged pews were removed, and folding chairs were in their place.
That aesthetic didn’t matter to Phil and Laurie Jansen who were among the several dozen to attend the first Mass.
“We are so pleased to be back,” Laurie Jansen said. “It is a big first step in the recovery for everyone.”
The Jansens, and nearly everyone at the Mass Dec. 11, had visited the Parish in the intervening weeks, monitoring the progress of the mitigation and cleanup, ever confident the Parish would reopen for Mass in a timely manner. “This is a great day. It means so much,” Jansen said.
While the number of people present for the first Mass was not large, a large number of islanders lost their homes and are living on the mainland or had not heard of the reopening. Father Martin is confident word will spread quickly and the people will come back.
Weekly updates have been sent to parishioners with photos to show the progress of the mitigation as well as prayers and words of encouragement as each person deals with their own recovery.
“Knowing we all face a long recovery ahead, it is important for our wonderful community to have a place of worship on the island once again,” a Dec. 6 announcement about the reopening stated.
Weekend Masses will continue while work at the Parish moves forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.