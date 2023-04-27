Victims abuse Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane leads the faithful in reciting a Prayer for Healing Victims of Abuse at the conclusion of a Mass March 25, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
box

VENICE  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated a Mass for Victims of Child Abuse at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice April 25, 2023.

This is the 16th year the Diocese has held a Mass to pray for the victims of abuse, which takes place in April to coincide with National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Mass was celebrated on behalf of the victims of child abuse - to pray that the deep and unrelenting pain and wounds, they still suffer, are healed through the loving grace of Our Lord.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.