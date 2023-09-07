FORT MYERS  |  For the third consecutive year, the Diocese of Venice’s Office of Marriage and Family Life is partnering with the St. John Paul II Foundation to present the “Together in Holiness” conference for couples.

The conference is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers. 

Michael and Nancy Dauphinais

Michael and Nancy Dauphinais, of Ave Maria Parish, will be featured during the “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference Oct. 21, 2023, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.
Haley Stewart

Haley Stewart

Haley Stewart will speak during the “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference Oct. 21, 2023, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.

Greg Schutte

Greg Schutte

Greg Schutte will speak during the “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference Oct. 21, 2023, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.

