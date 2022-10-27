VEN Together Marriage Conference 1

Father Shawn Monahan, OMV, speaks during the Diocese of Venice “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference, Oct. 22, 2022, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.

 BOB REDDY | FC

FORT MYERS  |  The Diocese of Venice, “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference, presented in partnership with the Diocese Office of Family Life and the St. John Paul II Foundation, took place Oct. 22, 2022, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers and was a huge success.

More than 100 couples took part in this event intended to allow couples to grow together in holiness, learn to form their children in the Catholic Faith, enjoy a day of quality time with their spouse, and witness dynamic presentations. The day also included the Mass, Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament and the availability of the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

VEN Together Marriage Conference 2

Bishop Frank J. Dewane addresses the “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference, Oct. 22, 2022, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers. The conference was presented in partnership with the Diocese Office of Family Life and the St. John Paul II Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.