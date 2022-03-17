Donations and prayers sought for Ukraine relief
As the world continues to pray for peace and for the victims of the war in Ukraine, the Diocese of Venice has made it possible for the faithful to support charitable relief and assist in providing humanitarian aid, as well as necessary recovery efforts.
Donations may be sent to the Diocese of Venice, with “Ukraine” indicated in the memo or note line at the following address: Diocese of Venice in Florida, Ukraine Relief, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285, or visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/ways-to-give/ and click the donate button. Also, please keep the people of the Ukraine in your prayers.
Gravity and eggs
First-graders at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota conducted an Easter Egg Gravity Investigation March 11, 2022. Making predictions, they did a variety of tests with different types of fresh and plastic eggs on a ramp, at varying levels and kept track of the results in a data table.
Book team places third
Three sixth-grade girls — Anya, Bailey and Kimberly — represented St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton as the first-ever Battle of the Books Team March 11, 2022. The team competed against other Manatee County Schools at Braden River High School, and earned points by answering questions about the 15 Sunshine State Young Readers Award Books for 2021-2022. As first-time competitors, the St. Joseph girls took third place.
Living rosary
On March 11, 2022, the student body of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota participated in praying a living rosary as a lead up to spring break. A living rosary consists of people representing each bead of the rosary. Each person then leads one prayer of the rosary. Different grades represented different decades, including one in Spanish.
Leadership retreat
St. John Neumann Catholic High School students, along with Salesian Sister April Hoffman, seen at left, attended the Salesian Leadership Retreat March 7-11, 2022. The retreat is run by the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco, which is the same religious order that leads Neumann. The group stopped in Hoboken, New Jersey, for a sightseeing excursion before traveling to Haledon to meet up with more of the Salesian family. While on the retreat, the warm-weather Neumann Celtics also got a taste of snow during a tour of New York City.
