A team of volunteers with the St. Joseph Food Pantry in Bradenton load vehicles with Thanksgiving food with all the trimmings on Nov. 21, 2022.
Volunteers help move carts full of food for Thanksgiving in the lobby of the Judy Sullivan Family Resource Center of Catholic Charities in Naples Nov. 22, 2022. The food was distributed to dozens of families in need.
Bags of food are prepared for a special Thanksgiving distribution at Guadalupe Social Services of Catholic Charities in Immokalee Nov. 18, 2022.
These St. John Neumann Catholic High School students promote a Thanksgiving food drive in Naples Nov. 11, 2022.

BRADENTON  |  Thanksgiving is an annual national holiday to praise and give thanks to God for our blessings of food and life.

In preparation for the holiday, many volunteered to help those who are less fortunate or who are struggling in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

