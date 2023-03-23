FORT MYERS  |  Father Robert D. Tabbert has retired after serving as Pastor at three different Diocese of Venice Parishes. Father Tabbert has been a priest for 44 years, having been ordained in 1979.

Father Robert Tabbert

Father Robert Tabbert

Father Robert Tabbert, retired March 2023 as Pastor of St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.

For the past 16 years Father Tabbert has been in Fort Myers as Pastor at St. John XXIII Parish. There he oversaw the construction of a new Parish Life Center, Adoration Chapel and a senior affordable housing project on the campus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.