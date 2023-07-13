Father Jerome Carosella

Father Jerome Carosella, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Boca Grande, celebrates Mass in October 2022. He is retiring from the priesthood effective July 17, 2023.

 FILE PHOTO

BOCA GRANDE  |  After nearly 60 years serving the ministerial priesthood, Father Jerome A. Carosella is retiring.

Father Jerome Carosella

Father Jerome Carosella, Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Parish in Boca Grande, is seen with parishioners following Mass in October 2022. He is retiring from the priesthood effective July 17, 2023.

“Now that I’ll soon be 85, and a little less energetic, the spirit is willing, but the flesh is a bit weak,” said Father Carosella from Our Lady of Mercy Parish on Boca Grande, where he has served since 1988.

