VENICE  |  The Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida Inc. has a way for individuals and families, who generously intend to make a legacy gift, to easily inform the Church of their wishes ahead of time.

“This form allows individuals and families the opportunity express in writing their intentions but does not adhere them to any binding obligation to them or their estate,” said Michael Morse, Catholic Community Foundation executive director. “This will also allow the Foundation to express its gratitude to a generous individual or family while they are still living.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.