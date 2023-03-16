Father Michal Szyszka install

Father Michal Szyszka places his hand on the Book of the Gospels while taking his Oath of Fidelity during his installation as Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in Lehigh Acres March 12, 2023, as Bishop Frank J. Dewane watches.

LAKEWOOD RANCH  |  An installation of a new Pastor is an expression of unity in the life of a Parish.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane installed Father Michal Szyszka as Pastor of St. Raphael Parish in Lehigh Acres March 12, 2023, in the context of the Mass.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.