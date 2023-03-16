Legion of Mary Venice

Members of the Legion of Mary are seen with Bishop Frank J. Dewane March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice during their annual gathering.

VENICE  |  The Annual Acies of the Manasota Curia of the Legion of Mary took place March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated the Mass for the gathered members which represented 10 different Legion of Mary praesidiums (chapters) from across the region.

