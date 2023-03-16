VENICE | The Annual Acies of the Manasota Curia of the Legion of Mary took place March 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated the Mass for the gathered members which represented 10 different Legion of Mary praesidiums (chapters) from across the region.
Bishop Dewane praised the Legion of Mary for its commitment to carrying the message of the Blessed Virgin Mary to others. That message includes giving oneself over to the Lord by doing what He asks without question.
The Bishop asked the members to take time to reread Chapter 8 in their handbook, “The Eucharist in Union with Mary.” They are to do this in the context of the ongoing National Eucharistic Revival initiated by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The coming Diocesan Eucharistic Congress (March 24-25) is part of that effort to promote a great appreciation for the Blessed Sacrament.
Annually during the Acies ceremony, the members reconsecrate themselves to Mary by renewing their Legionary Promise, so that they may better work in union with the Blessed Virgin as they do their Legionary battle against the evils of this world.
In this consecration the members open their hearts to Mary, so that Our Lady may guide them and bless them through the year. Following the Mass, the Acies enjoyed a luncheon.
Cheryl Palmer said the annual Acies rededicates each member of the Legion of Mary to Our Lady, providing the strength and guidance to continue forward with their work.
The Legion of Mary is a worldwide organization of lay Catholics focusing on Marian spirituality and apostolic works. It has been active in the United States since 1931, and was endorsed by the Second Vatican Council. The main purpose of the Legion of Mary is to give glory to God through the sanctification of its members.
Members become instruments of the Holy Spirit through a balanced program of prayer and service. Works include door-to-door evangelization, parishioner visitation, prison ministry, visitation of the sick or aged, crowd contact, religious education, visiting the newly baptized, Pilgrim Virgin Statue rotations, and meeting the other spiritual needs of the parish community. Legionaries are under the guidance of a spiritual director who is appointed by the Pastor. The Legion is, in essence, an extension of the heart and hands of the Pastor.
Members meet once a week for prayer, planning and discussion in a family setting. Then they do two hours of work each week in pairs and under the guidance of their spiritual director.
A main apostolate of the Legion is activities directed towards Catholics and non-Catholics, encouraging them in their faith or inviting them to become Catholic. This is usually done by encouraging them in prayer, attending Mass and learning more about the Catholic Faith.
