Pastor installation Our Lady of Angels

Witnesses to the installation of Father Sebastian Szczawinski as pastor of Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch are assisted by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Feb. 19, 2023.

 BOB REDDY | FC
Bishop Frank J. Dewane and newly installed Pastor of Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch Father Sebastian Szczawinski are seen Feb. 19, 2023.

LAKEWOOD RANCH  |  An installation of a new Pastor is a punctuation mark in the life of a Parish.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane installed Father Sebastian Szczawinski as Pastor of Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch Feb. 19, 2023, in the context of the Mass.

