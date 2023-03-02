Naples Ultrasound

Father Tomasz Zalewski, Pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Naples, blesses an ultrasound machine, which was donated by the Knights of Columbus to Community Pregnancy Clinics, Inc. Feb. 23, 2023.

NAPLES  |  The Knights of Columbus have done it again. They raised the money to purchase an ultrasound machine for a local pro-life pregnancy care center.

The Knights of Columbus Council 11281 of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Naples recently donated an ultrasound to the Community Pregnancy Clinics, Inc. (CPCI) pregnancy center at 2977 Goodlette-Frank Road, which is located across the street from a Planned Parenthood facility.

