VENICE | The Diocese of Venice Office of Evangelization is hosting a series of information sessions throughout June 2023 to help spread the word about a growing outreach to men called “That Man is You (TMIY).”
That Man is You is a Catholic men’s program that honestly addresses the pressures and temptations that men face in our modern culture, especially those relating to their roles as husbands and fathers. The program harmonizes current social and medical science with the teachings of the Church and the wisdom of the saints to develop the vision of man fully alive!
Since its inception, more than 100,000 men have been involved in TMIY. The transformative effects in participants have been most evident in helping men become better husbands and fathers, strengthening them in virtue, and in increased Parish participation.
TMIY currently exists at several Diocesan Parishes right now, with more coming online in the fall. To help spread the word, and to encourage more Parishes to adopt this program, the Office of Evangelization is hosting one-hour TMIY information sessions in June 2023.
The information session are as follows:
• Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 335 S. Bridge Street, LaBelle, 7 p.m., June 7 (also in Spanish).
• Epiphany Cathedral, 350 Tampa Avenue West, Venice, 6 p.m., June 8.
• St. Peter the Apostle Parish, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, 7 p.m., June 14 (also in Spanish).
• St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1922 SW 20th Avenue, Cape Coral, 6 p.m., June 19.
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.