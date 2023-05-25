VENICE  |  The Diocese of Venice Office of Evangelization is hosting a series of information sessions throughout June 2023 to help spread the word about a growing outreach to men called “That Man is You (TMIY).”

That Man is You is a Catholic men’s program that honestly addresses the pressures and temptations that men face in our modern culture, especially those relating to their roles as husbands and fathers. The program harmonizes current social and medical science with the teachings of the Church and the wisdom of the saints to develop the vision of man fully alive!  

