VENICE  |  It has been eight months since Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida with devastating winds, storm surge and rain and it doesn’t take much searching to realize many continue to struggle with the recovery.

This is true in the Diocese of Venice as shortages of materials and workers have put nearly every rebuilding project behind schedule. While it is important to continue the steady work of recovery, unfortunately with the calendar soon changing to June 1, 2023, the official Atlantic Hurricane Season has arrived and it’s time to begin preparations again.

