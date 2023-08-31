Hurricane Idalia

Storm clouds from Hurricane Idalia approach Sarasota on Aug. 29, 2023.

 BOB REDDY | FC

SARASOTA  |  The threat of Hurricane Idalia caused some disruptions within the Diocese of Venice, but overall there was little damage as the storm delivered only a glancing blow to the area Aug. 29 and 30, 2023.

Idalia reached Category 4 status before landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida, just as the catastrophic Hurricanes Ian (2022) and Irma (2017) did. However, this time the Diocese of Venice was blessed as the storm track kept the most extreme parts of the storm — hurricane force winds and severe storm surge — stayed west of the Diocese, sparing the region from the worst of the impacts.

