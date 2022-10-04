Ven Peace River 6893

A view of the Peace River along Main Street in Wauchula Oct. 2, 2022. When Hurricane Ian came through the area Sept. 29, 2022, it dumped rain on the already saturated ground of Hardee County leaving portions of the area with three feet of standing water.
Father Juan Lorenzo, parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish in Wauchula, hands out bananas and packages of bread to those gathered for a hot meal served by parish volunteers Oct. 2, 2022.

WAUCHULA  |  The 7-year-old boy who sat with his family in the cafeteria of Hardee Junior High School was too shy to say his name. He smiled as he sipped the straw in his can of Coke Zero, but he didn’t eat much of the hot meal in front of him — a small piece of chicken, rice and beans. 

In front of his food tray were two plastic figurines — one of a Despicable Me Minion and one of Luigi, half of the plumber duo of Super Mario Bros. 

Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matara Sister Gema Ruiz, director of religious education at St. Michael Parish in Wauchula, assists a parish volunteers in cooking a batch of lasagna to feed anyone in need following Hurricane Ian Oct. 2, 2022. Although the parish had no electricity, volunteers used propane for the oven and stove in the parish hall and portable grills outside.
Father Juan Lorenzo, parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish in Wauchula, was among the volunteers serving a hot meal to anyone in need in the Hardee County community.

