Venice Anniversary Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks during a Mass celebrating the Sacrament of Marriage Feb. 18, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

 BOB REDDY | FC

VENICE  |  During a time when society is trying to redefine what marriage is, hundreds of couples were honored during a Feb. 18, 2023, Diocese of Venice celebration of their lasting witness to Sacramental Marriage.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated a Mass at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice recognizing 360 couples, who were celebrating a combined 18,403 years of marriage, for their accomplishment which brings hope to their families, to the community, to society and to the Universal Church.

