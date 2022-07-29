Ven Pastoral Hispana 2

Missionary Sister of Our Lady of Light Maria Mercedes Rodriguez-Gomez leads a Hispanic ministries formation program class at St. Margaret Parish in Clewiston January 2022.

 COURTESY

FORT MYERS  |  For the past five years the Hispanic Ministries Outreach of the Diocese of Venice has strived to meet the needs of those desiring to be better formed in their Faith.

The Spanish-language Faith Formation Program recently distributed certificates of completion to nearly 200 students, bringing the five-year total to more than 1,700.

