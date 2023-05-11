Spanish Faith Formation

A Spanish Faith Formation class takes place Oct. 14, 2022, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish in LaBelle.

 COURTESY

FORT MYERS  |  For the past six years the Hispanic Ministries outreach of the Diocese of Venice has strived to meet the needs of those desiring to be better formed in their Faith through a focused formation program, with hundreds participating each year.

Spanish Faith Formation

A Spanish Faith Formation class takes place Oct. 10, 2022, at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Naples.

Father Claudio Stewart, Diocese Hispanic Ministries Director, said this formation program has been recognized as one of the largest Diocesan-level outreach efforts in the nation which directly includes the Hispanic Catholic community.

