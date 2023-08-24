BONITA SPRINGS  |  More than 800 people spent a recent Saturday growing and better rooting their love for the Lord while also building up their profound sense of devotion to the Blessed Sacrament.

The Congress of Emmaus took place Aug. 19, 2023, at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs. The event, which was in Spanish, was for those who have completed an Emmaus weekend retreat in the past and served as an opportunity to renew and recapture the fire that grew in them during their first retreat.

