Walking with Moms in Need graphic

List of pregnancy help centers in Diocese of Venice:

*Help available in Spanish

Palmetto: North River Care PC,* 941-729-9004

Bradenton: CareNet Manasota PC.* 941-751-1966

Sarasota: My Choice PC,* 941-351-3007; Community PC, 941-260-5427

Venice: Pregnancy Solutions 941-408-7100

North Port: 941-257-8270

Port Charlotte: 941-883-6346

Fort Myers: Community Pregnancy Clinics,* 239-689-1543; Verity Pregnancy and Medical Resource Center, 239-433-1929; Pregnancy Resource Center, 239-990-8186

Naples: Pregnancy Resource Center, 239-280-5523; Community Pregnancy Clinics (two locations), 239-262-6381 or 239-778-8282

Immokalee: Immokalee PC,* 239-657-2016

Avon Park, Wauchula, Sebring, Lake Placid: Choices Family Resource Centers, 863-453-0307

Residential facilities:

Bradenton, Sarasota and Englewood: Solve, 941-748-0094, solvehomes.org

Venice: Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc., 941-485-6264, catholiccharitiesdov.org

Fort Myers: Our Mother’s Home of Southwest Florida, 239-267-4663, ourmothershome.com

Cape Coral: Thrive, 239-242-7238, thriveswfl.org

Naples: Sunlight Home, 239-352-0251, sunlighthome.org; and Providence House, 239-692-8779, providencehousenaples.org

Material Needs:

Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, 941-485-1776, vapcc.org

