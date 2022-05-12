List of pregnancy help centers in Diocese of Venice:
*Help available in Spanish
Palmetto: North River Care PC,* 941-729-9004
Bradenton: CareNet Manasota PC.* 941-751-1966
Sarasota: My Choice PC,* 941-351-3007; Community PC, 941-260-5427
Venice: Pregnancy Solutions 941-408-7100
North Port: 941-257-8270
Port Charlotte: 941-883-6346
Fort Myers: Community Pregnancy Clinics,* 239-689-1543; Verity Pregnancy and Medical Resource Center, 239-433-1929; Pregnancy Resource Center, 239-990-8186
Naples: Pregnancy Resource Center, 239-280-5523; Community Pregnancy Clinics (two locations), 239-262-6381 or 239-778-8282
Immokalee: Immokalee PC,* 239-657-2016
Avon Park, Wauchula, Sebring, Lake Placid: Choices Family Resource Centers, 863-453-0307
Residential facilities:
Bradenton, Sarasota and Englewood: Solve, 941-748-0094, solvehomes.org
Venice: Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc., 941-485-6264, catholiccharitiesdov.org
Fort Myers: Our Mother’s Home of Southwest Florida, 239-267-4663, ourmothershome.com
Cape Coral: Thrive, 239-242-7238, thriveswfl.org
Naples: Sunlight Home, 239-352-0251, sunlighthome.org; and Providence House, 239-692-8779, providencehousenaples.org
Material Needs:
Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center, 941-485-1776, vapcc.org
