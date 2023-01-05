Ven Haitian Mass Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune, CS, of Charleston, South Carolina, speaks to the faithful at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs for a Mass celebrating the anniversary of Haitian independence Jan. 1, 2023.

BONITA SPRINGS  |   On the 219th anniversary of Haiti as the first independent republic in the Caribbean, the Diocese of Venice, in conjunction with the Haitian Catholic Community, celebrated a Mass at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs on Jan. 1, 2023, the Solemnity of Mary, Holy Mother of God.

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune, CS, of Charleston, South Carolina, is with Bishop Frank J. Dewane at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs for a Mass celebrating the anniversary of Haitian independence Jan. 1, 2023.

The faithful from throughout the Diocese of Venice attended the Mass which was celebrated by Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune, of Charleston, South Carolina, with Bishop Frank J. Dewane concelebrating. In addition, there were numerous priests from the Diocese who also concelebrated.

