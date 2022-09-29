Ven Deacon candidates

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with 10 men who were admitted to candidacy to the Permanent Diaconate Sept. 24, 2022, in the Chapel at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota.

 BOB REDDY | FC

SARASOTA  |  A group of 10 men were admitted in the Candidacy to the Permanent Diaconate by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Sept. 24, 2022, in the Chapel at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota.

The men, who are from across the Diocese, are in the third year of a five-year formation program to the Permanent Diaconate in the Diocese of Venice. The Rite of Candidacy is an important step that leads to the diaconate. It is a public recognition on the part of the Church that these men are indeed pursuing a path, that God willing, leads them to Holy Order and the Permanent Diaconate.

