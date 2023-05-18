PORT CHARLOTTE  |  With a deafening cheer, a blast of confetti and the tossing of dirt, ground was broken on the new St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School gymnasium and Center for Science and Engineering building on May 10, 2023, in Port Charlotte.

Students were excited as Bishop Frank J. Dewane led the ceremony, blessing the ground as he, and others, joined in breaking ground on the project with ceremonial gold shovels.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.