VENICE | In a few years the names of Grace Callahan, Conor Cranfield, Anne Patterson and Sydney Raza may be worth remembering as they represent the best and brightest of Catholic education in the Diocese of Venice.
These 2021 graduates of Catholic high schools are just four of 385 who are going off to college and universities across the country with more than $43 million in scholarship offers.
Even those not going to institutes of higher learning will be making a lasting contribution to society through their work or military service.
These high school graduates of Bishop Verot in Fort Myers, St. John Neumann in Naples, Cardinal Mooney in Sarasota and Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria are taking with them a special knowledge of their faith. An example of how they reflect the light of Christ to the world is their completing more than 40,000 community service hours for their respective schools, their faith and in the community.
Conor Cranfield, commencement speaker and Summa Cum Laude at Bishop Verot who is a multiple state swim champion and is off to U.S. Naval Academy, encouraged his fellow graduates to set their goals high.
“As you strive to achieve your goals, do so with intent and purpose but not at the expense of others, your relationships or your faith, because at the end of the day, those are some of the most important things in life,” Cranfield said.
Grace Rose Callahan, valedictorian of Cardinal Mooney, will be going to the University of Florida and shared a similar message during her commencement speech explaining how she learned much more than what was taught in the classroom, including kindness and support from friends, thoroughness and focus from her teachers and determination and composure from her teammates.
“During the past four years, I have learned, as a whole, we are connected by our faith,” Callahan said. “Every experience has been this way … This means that we can make a difference in the world. Throughout these years, just by noticing the creativity, drive, warmth and faith of my fellow classmates, I know we will have an impact.”
Donahue Valedictorian Anne Patterson described her school as one big spiritual family. “This family goes beyond high school. Everything here becomes a part of you. It forms you well academically, spiritually and socially. I will always remember the tiny moments of joy inside and outside of class. Each of you (graduates) is so special in your own ways.”
Another University of Florida bound graduate is Sydney Raza, St. John Neumann valedictorian. She shared how the teachers and faculty demonstrated their selfless attitude, “the true expression of Christ’s love is seen through the faculty and staff at Neumann. Thank you for sharing your faith and being examples as the Catholic men and women, we should strive to be in our lives.”
Having overcome unprecedented disruption due to the global Pandemic, Raza said the class of 2021 should be aware that the challenges they may face in the future they should not define who they are.
“It is how you overcome them that does,” Raza said. “Keep mind open to the opportunities that lie before you. We are about to venture into a boundless future. Free for self-exploration. Free to reinvent and the myriad of possibilities is as endless as there are stars in the sky. Aim high and reach for those stars because I know each of you has a bright future ahead of you.”
