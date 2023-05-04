2023 Venice Diocesan CCW Golden Rose Award

The 2023 Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Golden Rose Award recipients are with Bishop Frank J. Dewane April 29, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral Parish in Venice.
Samantha Mitchell of St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers, receives her Golden Rose Award from Bishop Frank J. Dewane as Josephine Weiss, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women president, right, observes April 29, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
The 2023 Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Golden Rose Award banquet took place April 29, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

VENICE |  There are 26 high school girls who now have the distinct honor of being named Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (VDCCW) Golden Rose Award recipients.

The Golden Rose Awards were presented during an April 29, 2023, luncheon at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The Golden Rose Award seeks to recognize the tenets of the Council of Catholic Women – spirituality, leadership and service.

