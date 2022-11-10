FORT MYERS  |  Cards, rosaries, prayer cards and much more have flowed into the Diocese of Venice from Catholic schools around the country as they send their prayers and support following Hurricane Ian.

VEN Ian Houston shirt

This was a note that accompanied a donation of t-shirts sent from St. John Paul II Catholic School in Houston to Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers Oct. 18, 2022.
VEN Ian St. Andrew

This St. Andrew Catholic School student in Cape Coral shows off a Comfort Bears in a Catastrophe she received Oct. 25, 2022. This and many other items were sent to students from around the country in an effort to show support following Hurricane Ian.

The most recent delivery of backpacks full of supplies came from Immaculate Conception Catholic School and Immaculata Catholic High School in Somerville, New Jersey. Officials from the schools, whose own communities were impacted by Hurricane Ida in 2021, saw a request for assistance through social media and offered to help.

