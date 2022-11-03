Image of the Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida Inc. Personal Estate Planning Record Book

VENICE  |  The importance of vigilance, readiness and preparation is central to our Catholic Faith.  In Chapter 24 of Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus reminds His disciples of what happened to those that ignored Noah’s warnings and failed to prepare for the flood.  He also tells them, “Be sure of this: if the master of the house had known the hour of night when the thief was coming, he would have stayed awake and not let his house be broken into. So too, you also must be prepared, for at an hour you do not expect, the Son of Man will come.”

Many of us do not like to think about end-of-life issues and preparing for a time when we, or a loved one, will no longer be here. In addition to being spiritually prepared, we must also be prepared in all other aspects of our lives. On far too many occasions, we delay our preparations until it is too late, and our families are left guessing about our wishes and scrambling to find important documents and information.

