There are only four more opportunities to take part in the Diocesan Phase for the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of Bishops, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission,” as requested by His Holiness Pope Francis. Everyone is invited as the Diocese of Venice is holding various sessions for an evening of listening with the goal to discern the Word of God in Scripture, what those Words are saying to us while remembering the living Mission of the Church. To date, eight in-person listening sessions have been completed, and they include:
• (Completed) Feb. 9, St. Thomas More Parish, Sarasota (English);
• (Completed) Feb. 16, Epiphany Cathedral, Venice (English/Spanish);
• (Completed) Feb. 22, Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish, Bradenton (English/Spanish);
• (Completed) March 3, St. Andrew Parish, Cape Coral (English/Spanish);
• (Completed) March 14, St. John XXIII Parish, Fort Myers (English);
• (Completed) March 16, Sacred Heart Parish, Punta Gorda (English);
• (Completed) March 24; St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225, Golden Gate Parkway, Naples (English/Spanish).
• (Completed) March 28, St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples (English).
Upcoming in-person Sessions will take place from 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the following locations:
• Monday, May 9, St. Catherine Parish, 820 Hickory St., Sebring (English/Spanish);
• Monday, May 16, St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples (English);
• Monday, May 23, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 355 S. Bridge St., LaBelle (English/Spanish);
There will also be a Virtual Session from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 25. Those interested in attending any of the sessions are encouraged to register at www.dioceseofvenice.org. For questions or comments regarding the listening sessions, email synod@dioceseofvenice.org.
