SEBRING | Time is running out to have your voice heard during the Diocesan Phase of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of Bishops, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission,” as requested by His Holiness Pope Francis.
To ensure everyone has a voice, the faithful are encouraged to consider attending one of the final four Listening Sessions in May; three of which will be in person, with a Virtual Session to close out the Diocesan Phase.
To date, eight Listening Sessions, which started in February, have been completed throughout the Diocese with hundreds having their voice heard in this process. Each Session has the goal of discerning the Word of God in Scripture, what those Words are saying to us while remembering the living Mission of the Church. The feedback has been both positive and passionate.
“For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission” is a worldwide effort for a deeper communion, fuller participation and greater openness to fulfilling our mission in the world. Bishop Frank J. Dewane said the input of the faithful is critical as the Universal Church contemplates the future. The Faithful are encouraged to respond to the Synod with an open heart, mind and soul, the Bishop added.
Each session is being recorded to allow for proper documentation. The information gathered at the Diocesan Listening Sessions, as well as from direct or follow-up comments from the faithful, will be synthesized into a document which will be shared with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and ultimately the Vatican. Similar Listening Sessions are being held across the country and around the globe.
The format of the Listening Sessions includes an opening prayer and remarks before lively table discussions. Each Session concentrates on questions inspired by 10 Synod themes supplied by the Vatican. Participants are also able to share additional comments privately by emailing synod@dioceseofvenice.org.
Listening Session locations were selected based of geography and population to cover as much of the Diocese as possible and several have been offered in both English and Spanish.
Upcoming in-person Sessions will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the following locations:
• Monday, May 9, St. Catherine Parish, 820 Hickory St., Sebring (English/Spanish);
• Monday, May 16, St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples (English);
• Monday, May 23, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 355 S. Bridge St., LaBelle (English/Spanish);
• There will also be a Virtual Listening Session from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 25.
Those interested in attending any of the Sessions are encouraged to confirm their attendance by registering at www.dioceseofvenice.org. A link will be provided for those interested in participating in the Virtual Listening Session. For any questions or comments regarding the listening sessions, email synod@dioceseofvenice.org.
COMPLETED SYNOD SESSIONS
Diocesan Phase for the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of Bishops, “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission.”
To date, eight in-person Listening Sessions have been completed, and they include:
• Feb. 9, St. Thomas More Parish, Sarasota (English);
• Feb. 16, Epiphany Cathedral, Venice (English/Spanish);
• Feb. 22, Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish, Bradenton (English/Spanish);
• March 3, St. Andrew Parish, Cape Coral (English/Spanish);
• March 14, St. John XXIII Parish, Fort Myers (English);
• March 16, Sacred Heart Parish, Punta Gorda (English);
• March 24; St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225, Golden Gate Parkway, Naples (English/Spanish);
• March 28, St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples (English).
