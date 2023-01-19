VEN FGCU chambers

Pat Chambers , head coat of the men’s basketball team of Florida Gulf Coast University, is seen during a game in November 2022.

ESTERO  |  Whether he’s recruiting players, sharing with their parents or giving a speech to a group like Faith and Ale, Florida Gulf Coast University men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers talks about his five pillars: faith, accountability, passion, humility and gratitude

With each pillar, Chambers shares a story, sometimes personal, sometimes societal. All are emotional.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.