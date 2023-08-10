Execution vigil

Deacon Richard Frohmiller leads an execution prayer vigil at San Pedro Parish in North Port Aug. 3, 2023.
Participants in an execution prayer vigil are seen outside Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda Aug. 3, 2023.

NORTH PORT  |  James Barnes was executed by the state of Florida Aug. 3, 2023. He had been on Florida’s death row since 2006.

To mark this solemn occasion, prayer vigils were held at San Pedro Parish in North Port, and at Sacred Heart Parish in Punta Gorda. 

