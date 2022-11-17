SARASOTA  |  It was a busy time the past week for athletes at Diocese of Venice Catholic high schools between competitions and signings.

Sports Golf Mooney

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Sophomore Nico Bencomo fired a minus-1 (71) to tie for second place at the Florida high school 1A golf state championship, Nov. 12, 2022, at Mission Inn Resort and Country Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Nico led Mooney to a team bronze medal. 

First up, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School sophomore Nico Bencomo fired a minus-1 (71) to tie for second in Florida high school 1A golf state championship, Nov. 12, 2022, at Mission Inn Resort and Country Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Bencomo led Mooney to a team bronze medal. 

VEN Sports Mooney Letters intent

These are the five Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School students from Sarasota who on Nov. 9, 2022, signed their National Letters of Intent to play sports in college.
VEN Sports Verot Letters intent

This group of Bishop Verot Catholic High School students from Fort Myers signed their National Letters of Intent to play sports in college Nov. 9, 2022.
VEN Sports Neumann Letters intent

Two St. John Neumann Catholic High School students from Naples signed their National Letters of Intent to play sports in college Nov. 9, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.