VENICE | Now is the time of year that people are planning their busy seasonal social schedule with lots of interesting activities to choose from evenings of elegance or just casual fun.
While choosing from the many opportunities Southwest Florida has to offer, consider these events for a chance to give back to the community. Proceeds go directly to help our brothers and sisters in Christ who are in need through the many programs of Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. These needs have dramatically increased since Hurricane Ian struck Sept. 28, 2022.
In most cases, the Catholic Charities galas are elegant black-tie affairs, but no matter what the attire, all of the proceeds will go directly to help those in the community where the event is held. This means that by buying a ticket you could literally help a family struggling to recover from Ian, feed families, teach children to read or even prevent families from becoming homeless. There are five chances to support Catholic Charities in an entertaining and unique way.
“These Catholic Charities Galas and events are of critical importance as they bring like-minded and faith-filled people together for a good cause,” explained Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. CEO Eddie Gloria. “Each gathering serves to help educate people about a critical need in the area, while at the same time offering everyone a chance to have fun. This has become more critical as Catholic Charities focuses much of its efforts on helping the region recover from Hurricane Ian.”
The upcoming events will be centered on various themes and benefit either regional or specific programs of Catholic Charities. Many of the events will include a cocktail hour, auction, dining and dancing. The list of events is as follows:
• Venetian Ball, 6 p.m., March 4, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (Parish Hall), Bonita Springs, benefits the programs of Lee, Glades and Hendry counties. The theme for this gala is “Resilience, Rebuilding, and Community” and serves as an opportunity to come together as a community to support and partner with Catholic Charities to serve the many survivors of Hurricane Ian; to celebrate survival and helping of one’s neighbor; to Resilience, Rebuilding, and Community. To purchase tickets, and sponsorships or to donate auction items, contact Arlene Carratala at 239-334-4007 ext. 2100 or email arlene.carratala@catholiccharitiesdov.org.
• Boots & Bandanas, 6 p.m., March 23, at the King’s Way Golf Club, Port Charlotte, will benefit the programs in DeSoto County. To sponsor, purchase tickets, or donate items for the auction, contact Gloria Romero at gloria.romero@catholiccharitiesdov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.