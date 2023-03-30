FORT MYERS  |  During the span of two days and three unique events, the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress in Fort Myers was a massive success. 

An estimated 4,400 (middle school students, youth and adults) participated from March 24 to 25, 2023, at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center and Luminary Hotel on the Fort Myers riverfront.

A public Eucharistic Procession took place during the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress main event  March 25, 2023, in Fort Myers.
This drone still shows some of the more than 1,500 who participated in a public Eucharistic Procession during the Diocese of Venice Eucharistic Congress main event March 25, 2023, in Fort Myers.

