The Emerald Ball benefitting the programs of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., in Collier County took place at the Ritz-Carlton Tiburon in Naples March 16, 2023.
Richard and Josephine (Dick and Jo) Rogan are recipients of the Catholic Charities of Collier County James A. McTague Humanitarian Award. They are seen with Bishop Frank J. Dewane during the Emerald Ball at the Ritz-Carlton Tiburon in Naples March 16, 2023.

NAPLES  |  The 39th annual Emerald Ball was a great success. Held March 16, 2023, at the Ritz Carlton Tiburon in Naples, proceeds from the elegant evening will go to support the many programs of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc., in Collier County.

The annual event was forced to relocate from the Ritz Beach Resort due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was on the minds of many as the community continues to recover from the storm which flooded coastal areas and wreaked havoc in the area. 

