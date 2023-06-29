VENICE  |  With the passage of the SECURE Act 2.0 on December 29, 2022, individuals can now establish a charitable gift annuity with the Catholic Community Foundation of Southwest Florida through a qualified charitable distribution (QCD) from their individual retirement account (IRA).

Charitable gift annuities date back to 1919 but remain a great way for donors to support their favorite charity and received fixed payments for life in return.  Donors have historically established gift annuities with gifts of cash, stock, or other appreciated assets. The ability to fund a gift annuity with a distribution from an IRA is a brand-new option.

