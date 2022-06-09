Donahue class of 2022 val and sal

Donahue Academy of Ave Maria class of 2022 valedictorian Catherine Graham and salutatorian Winston Fairchild.

Rhodora Donahue Academy in Ave Maria class of 2022 includes 14 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.

Vance Joseph Aubert 

Joseph Burke 

Kayla Xuan Dang 

Winston Alexander Fairchild 

Jacqueline Faye Freeze 

Catherine Graham 

Stephen Timothy Halisky

Bernadette Marie Hart 

Mary Catherine Kinnick 

Adam Alexander Lenardson 

Sofia Licheri Bondesio 

Madeline T. Luzarraga 

Cassandra Lee Mathews 

Cameron Joseph Millward

