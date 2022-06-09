Donahue Academy of Ave Maria — class of 2022 Jun 9, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donahue Academy of Ave Maria class of 2022 valedictorian Catherine Graham and salutatorian Winston Fairchild. Rhodora Donahue Academy in Ave Maria class of 2022 includes 14 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and salutatorian.Vance Joseph Aubert Joseph Burke Kayla Xuan Dang Winston Alexander Fairchild Jacqueline Faye Freeze Catherine Graham Stephen Timothy HaliskyBernadette Marie Hart Mary Catherine Kinnick Adam Alexander Lenardson Sofia Licheri Bondesio Madeline T. Luzarraga Cassandra Lee Mathews Cameron Joseph Millward Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Valedictorian Salutatorian Education Rhodora Donahue Academy Class Senior Class List Annika Rhodora Donahue Academy School Graduate Ave Maria Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Editions Florida Catholic MediaTo view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left. Subscribe now. Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Venice e-Edition delivered right to your inbox. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Florida Catholic - Venice e-Edition (Weekly) Please enter a valid email address. Subscribe Manage Subscribe Subscribe for free news alertsClick the button below to sign up for any of our available e-mailed news alerts. Sign up Trending Pope praises wrinkles, criticizes obsession with looking 'forever young' Philadelphia teens share insider view of gun violence, issues that drive it Meet nine of the diocese’s future deacons 2 men ordained to the priesthood New annotation of ancient text on dying fails to fill today's acute need
