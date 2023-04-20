Divine Mercy

The Chaplet of Divine Mercy is recited as part of Divine Mercy Sunday prayer service on April 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers.

A woman places her hand upon an the “Divine Mercy” image at the conclusion of Divine Mercy Sunday prayer service on April 16, 2023, at Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers.
As part of a Divine Mercy Sunday prayer service at Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers incense wafts throughout the church as Deacon Rip Ripperton kneels during Eucharistic Adoration on April 16, 2023.

FORT MYERS  |  The Second Sunday of Easter, or Divine Mercy Sunday, completes the Octave of Easter, a celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and the blessing of His continuing presence in our midst. The Gospel reading for Divine Mercy Sunday, April 16, 2023, recalls the encounter between St. Thomas and Jesus after the Resurrection.

Divine Mercy Sunday celebrates the mercy of Jesus as reminded to us by St. Maria Faustina Kowalska, a religious sister who lived a humble life, to whom Jesus appeared. St. Faustina was born in Krakow, Poland and lived from 1905-1938. She was canonized by St. John Paul II in 2000, who at that time declared the Second Sunday of Easter as Divine Mercy Sunday, which honors St. Faustina’s vision of Jesus Christ - His message of love and peace for the world.

