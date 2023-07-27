Bosco Conference

These are some of the catechists, religious educators and Diocesan staff who attended the St. John Bosco Conference for Evangelization and Catechesis July 17-20, 2023, in Steubenville, Ohio.

 COURTESY

VENICE  |  A group of 34 catechists, evangelists and religious educators from the Diocese of Venice took part in the St. John Bosco Conference for Evangelization and Catechesis, July 17-20, 2023, in Steubenville, Ohio.

The goal of the conference was to allow participants to experience many engaging speakers, moving worship, and outstanding fellowship that will rejuvenate them for life and mission. The conference theme was “From the Father’s Heart.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.